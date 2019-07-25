25 July 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Warns Muloni Against Sacking Rural Electrification Boss

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christine Kasemiire

President Museveni has warned Energy Minister Irene Muloni and Rural Electrification Agency (REA) against sacking the agency's executive director Godfrey Turyahikayo.

In a letter seen by Daily Monitor, the President asked Ms Muloni to stay the sacking of Mr Turyahikayo for at least a year so that "I can conclude investigations in the massive corruption there [REA]".

"I will not accept any changes there [REA] until my investigations are concluded. My quick audit has already exposed massive theft of government resources," President Museveni wrote in a July 8 letter, concluding that "more to follow".

In a May 30 letter, Mr Robert Kasande, the REA chairman had informed Mr Turyahikayo that the board had decided not to renew his contract over failure to implement some agency activities.

"... there were very disturbing trends in decline of implementation of activities of the agency for the last four years. In that regard at its sitting of May 27, 2019, the board declined to renew your contract," Mr Kasande wrote.

However, in a telephone interview yesterday, Mr Kasande told Daily Monitor, without explaining why the decision to sack Mr Turyahikayo had been rescinded, that the contract had been extended.

"His contract has been extended. It has been renewed for one year," he said in a brief telephone interview.

In a letter last month, Mr Keefa Kiwanuka, the Parliament natural resources committee chairman, petitioned the President to intervene in the matter, pointing to a leadership wrangle that had exposed REA.

He accused the board of worsening an already fragile situation, noting that there was need to ensure that contracts of all employees of REA are renewed.

Asked about the state of affairs at REA, Ms Muloni said there was no problem with Mr Turyahikayo, before referring this reporter to the board for details.

"What is the problem with him working? There is no problem with him working. Ask the board. Those are matters handled by the board," she said in a brief telephone interview.

In his seven page letter to the President, Mr Kiwanuka alleged that REA had been dogged by leadership wrangles and using substandard materials to connect electricity.

He argued that Mr Turyahikayo should not be sacrificed given that he had previously helped to whistle blow on the quality of equipment and material, which he had tasked some of his staff, including the deputy executive director technical operations, to investigate.

It had been reported that the agency had among others, erected falling and rotting poles, transformer failures and faulty circuit breakers.

Contacted for a comment, Mr Turyahikayo told Daily Monitor to "spare me please," before hanging up.

Uganda

50 Firms Compete to Grow, Export Marijuana

Foreign and private companies have joined the shove to grow and export marijuana in Uganda, even before the authorities… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.