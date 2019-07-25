Uganda: Museveni Warns Muloni Against Sacking Rural Electrification Boss

President Museveni has warned Energy Minister Irene Muloni and Rural Electrification Agency (REA) against sacking the agency's executive director Godfrey Turyahikayo.

In a letter seen by Daily Monitor, the President asked Ms Muloni to stay the sacking of Mr Turyahikayo for at least a year so that "I can conclude investigations in the massive corruption there [REA]".

"I will not accept any changes there [REA] until my investigations are concluded. My quick audit has already exposed massive theft of government resources," President Museveni wrote in a July 8 letter, concluding that "more to follow".

In a May 30 letter, Mr Robert Kasande, the REA chairman had informed Mr Turyahikayo that the board had decided not to renew his contract over failure to implement some agency activities.

"... there were very disturbing trends in decline of implementation of activities of the agency for the last four years. In that regard at its sitting of May 27, 2019, the board declined to renew your contract," Mr Kasande wrote.

However, in a telephone interview yesterday, Mr Kasande told Daily Monitor, without explaining why the decision to sack Mr Turyahikayo had been rescinded, that the contract had been extended.

"His contract has been extended. It has been renewed for one year," he said in a brief telephone interview.

In a letter last month, Mr Keefa Kiwanuka, the Parliament natural resources committee chairman, petitioned the President to intervene in the matter, pointing to a leadership wrangle that had exposed REA.

He accused the board of worsening an already fragile situation, noting that there was need to ensure that contracts of all employees of REA are renewed.

Asked about the state of affairs at REA, Ms Muloni said there was no problem with Mr Turyahikayo, before referring this reporter to the board for details.

"What is the problem with him working? There is no problem with him working. Ask the board. Those are matters handled by the board," she said in a brief telephone interview.

In his seven page letter to the President, Mr Kiwanuka alleged that REA had been dogged by leadership wrangles and using substandard materials to connect electricity.

He argued that Mr Turyahikayo should not be sacrificed given that he had previously helped to whistle blow on the quality of equipment and material, which he had tasked some of his staff, including the deputy executive director technical operations, to investigate.

It had been reported that the agency had among others, erected falling and rotting poles, transformer failures and faulty circuit breakers.

Contacted for a comment, Mr Turyahikayo told Daily Monitor to "spare me please," before hanging up.