South Africa: Bok Lock Back As Lions Name Team to Face WP

Johannesburg — The Golden Lions team to travel to Cape Town this weekend to face Western Province welcome back their Springbok lock Marvin Orie .

The Lions boast a new lock pairing of Orie and Ruben Schoeman for the clash at Newlands. Orie was in action for the Springboks against the Wallabies at Ellis Park last weekend.

No 8 Hacjivah Dayimani will run out in his first Currie Cup match this season after recovering from a niggle that he kept him out of the first match against the Pumas.

In the only change to the backline, Jan-Louis la Grange gets the nod in midfield.

Prop Dylan Smith picked up an injury at training this week and will sit out.

Kick-off is at 17:15 on Saturday.

Teams:

Western Province

TBA

Golden Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Jan-Louis la Grange, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Leo Kruger, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 James Venter, 21 Len Massyn, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Manuel Rass

Source: Sport24