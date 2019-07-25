South Africa: WP Coach Wields the Axe Ahead of Lions Clash

Cape Town — Springboks Dillyn Leyds and Sikhumbuzo Notshe come into the starting line-up among five changes for Western Province in their Currie Cup encounter with Golden Lions at Newlands on Saturday.Western Province will be looking for their second win at Newlands this season in their clash with the Johannesburg side, which kicks off at 17:15 on Saturday.Leyds will start at fullback, with SP Marais shifting to the left wing and Edwill van der Merwe among the replacements along with Sergeal Petersen, who is making his return from injury.There is also an all-new halfback pairing of Paul de Wet and Josh Stander, with Justin Phillips and Jean-Luc du Plessis dropped after the 32-27 loss to the Sharks in Durban.

In the forward pack, Notshe is at No 8 and tighthead prop Carlu Sadie makes his first start of the season.Western Provinc ecoach John Dobson said that his team is looking forward to playing at Newlands again."Last time out at home we got some fantastic support, so we really want to reward our fans with a performance they can be proud of."We have been boosted by the inclusion of some quality players, but that will mean little if we cannot deliver an accurate display as a team," he said.

Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 SP Marais, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 JD Schickerling, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie.

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 David Meihuizen, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Edwill van der Merwe, 23 Sergeal Petersen

Golden Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Jan-Louis la Grange, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Leo Kruger, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 James Venter, 21 Len Massyn, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Manuel Rass

Source: Sport24