South Africa: Derek Hanekom Must Be Suspended - Mkmva and Edward Zuma

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has called for the immediate suspension of ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom after he admitted meeting the EFF, which some have alleged was part of a plan to oust former president Jacob Zuma.

In a statement on Thursday, the MKMVA said there was no need for the party and its secretary general Ace Magashule to investigate the matter further, saying this should be done during this weekend's NEC meeting.

"The ANC cannot, nor should, any longer tolerate counter revolutionaries, wedge drivers and traitors in our ranks. MKMVA concurs with the ANC media statement that Hanekom is an enemy sleeper inside the ANC whose singular mission for a long time now has been to divide and destroy the ANC," the league said.

Former president Jacob Zuma's outspoken son, Edward, called on the NEC to take action against Hanekom and all others involved in "such treasonous acts".

"These issues have been raised but to no avail, despite tangible information that Hanekom is collaborating and working with external forces with the aim to stifle and choke the resolutions and the aspirations of our leaders, required to attain real tangible, radical and overall equitable transformation of the great black masses of our country.

"Hanekom's behaviour is likened to that of a hired guard of white-minority interests in order for his preferred people to derail the movement's policies regarding land expropriation and economic transformation for our people," Zuma said.

This follows the release of an ANC statement, issued by secretary general Ace Magashule on Wednesday night. In the statement, the party called Hanekom a "wedge driver" and EFF sleeper.

Magashule, on behalf of the ANC, accused Hanekom of being a "charlatan [who] is making his mark through his ownership of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation"."

"Well, we say to him and other EFF sleepers in the ANC, this only makes the members of the NEC, PEC (provincial executive committee), REC (regional executive committee) and branches more determined to unite the ANC and deliver services to the people of South Africa. We will ride this storm of accusations and counter-accusations," read the statement.

They were reacting to EFF leader Julius Malema's claims that Hanekom handed over a list of ANC MPs who would vote against Zuma in a vote of no confidence. Malema also told his supporters that Hanekom was prepared to form a splinter party if President Cyril Ramaphosa did not defeat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the party's 2017 national elective conference.

On Wednesday, Hanekom admitted meeting EFF secretary general Gordrich Gardee. However, when he responded to a query from News24, he initially denied that there was anything sinister about it.

"I have said - not admitted - that at the time I met Gardee. His initiative, not mine. There is nothing with meeting a fellow MP, which is what we were at the time."

Later, after a Kader Asmal lecture in Sandton, Johannesburg, on the same night, Hanekom said his meeting with the EFF was of a common interest as it was during a "difficult time in South Africa's history". He also said "there is no way" he could have refused to have a meeting of that nature with fellow parliamentarians.

Source: News24