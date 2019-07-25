25 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hands Off Our Journalists - SABC Slams Death Threats to Staff

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaveel Singh

The SABC on Thursday condemned death threats and harassment directed at its journalists.

"The continuing intimidation of our journalists, who are committed to delivering untrammelled news and current affairs content to the South African public, is in itself a threat to the public mandate," said group executive for news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni.

She said they were extremely concerned about death threats recently directed at its journalists who were covering various issues across the country, including cases of alleged corruption.

"The public broadcaster has further noted, and is disturbed by, recent instances of political and corporate bullying directed at its news service staff, with some of these happening on social media platforms."

Magopeni said these online threats were deliberately intended to weaken the SABC's ability to report "courageously, fairly and comprehensively on all matters of public interest".

She said members of the public were encouraged to raise any complaints directly with the SABC if they thought its coverage was unfair.

She also directed the public to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA), and the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA).

"The SABC is sincerely appealing to the public to give its journalists a safe space to do their work, in a manner that guarantees transparency, accountability and inclusiveness.

"This can only be achieved when the environment is conducive to ensuring plurality in the voices featured in its news content, indiscriminately and without prejudice," said Magopeni.

She assured the public of the broadcaster's "firm commitment to continue delivering news and information in an unrestrained, independent and impartial manner".

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC Calls Own Executive Member Hanekom a Charlatan

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has issued a scathing late-night statement calling party… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.