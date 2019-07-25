South Africa: Kwanobuhle Police Seek Assistance in House Robbery Incident

press release

Police are appealing to members of the community to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of five armed men after they allegedly robbed a man of his vehicle and some household items in KwaNobuhle (Uitenhage) last night.

On Wednesday, 24 July 2019 around 22:20, it is alleged that five armed men, one armed with a firearm accosted a man, who was about to lock a gate of his house in Msimpofu Street, KwaNobuhle (Uitenhage). A 27-year-old male victim was held at gunpoint and forced back into the house. The suspects ransacked his house and stole a plasma television, three cellphones, a laptop and an amplifier, before fleeing with the victim's vehicle, a white VW Polo Classic with registration number DDP 269 EC. No one was injured during the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Viveric Noland at 071 352 4504 or to share information via Crime Stop line by dialing 08600 10111. Callers can remain anonymous.