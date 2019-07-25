25 July 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Kwanobuhle Police Seek Assistance in House Robbery Incident

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Police are appealing to members of the community to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of five armed men after they allegedly robbed a man of his vehicle and some household items in KwaNobuhle (Uitenhage) last night.

On Wednesday, 24 July 2019 around 22:20, it is alleged that five armed men, one armed with a firearm accosted a man, who was about to lock a gate of his house in Msimpofu Street, KwaNobuhle (Uitenhage). A 27-year-old male victim was held at gunpoint and forced back into the house. The suspects ransacked his house and stole a plasma television, three cellphones, a laptop and an amplifier, before fleeing with the victim's vehicle, a white VW Polo Classic with registration number DDP 269 EC. No one was injured during the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Viveric Noland at 071 352 4504 or to share information via Crime Stop line by dialing 08600 10111. Callers can remain anonymous.

South Africa

ANC Calls Own Executive Member Hanekom a Charlatan

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has issued a scathing late-night statement calling party… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.