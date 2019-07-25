South Africa: Cabinet Recommits to Crime Fighting Efforts

Cabinet has reaffirmed its conviction and commitment to creating a safer and secure environment for communities.

Addressing a post Cabinet media briefing in Cape Town on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, said government and communities working together can eradicate the scourge of crime and create a safe and peaceful environment that is conducive for investments into the country.

"Various operations undertaken recently by law-enforcement agencies across the country resulted in the arrest of a number of suspects and the recovery of illicit drugs.

"The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have also been deployed in some crime hotspots to support members of the South African Police Service in their concerted effort to bring gang violence and drug trafficking under control," Mthembu said.

The SANDF soldiers were deployed to gang-ridden Cape Town suburbs to help quell escalating violence that has left many dead.

Cabinet has also urged members of the community to remain vigilant and report all acts of crime to the police, irrespective of who is involved.