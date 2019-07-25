South Africa: Female Arrested at OR-Tambo International for Drugs Remanded in Custody

press release

Henicha Von Wielling (21), is expected to make a second appearance in court on Friday, 26 July 2019 for alleged possession of drugs worth an estimated value of R1million.

Von Wielligh was arrested last Thursday, 18 July 2019 at the OR Tambo International Airport during a sting operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit.

Upon searching her luggage, the team recovered a white powdery substance suspected to be heroine weighing 2000g, she was then detained after she was ordered to exit a Mauritius bound flight.

She made her first appearance at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court last Friday, 19 July 2019 and the case was postponed to the 26 July 2019 for a formal bail application.