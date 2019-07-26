25 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: How Phones Can Be Used to Track Kidnappers - Ministerial Nominee

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sunday Dare, one of the 43 ministerial nominees, on Thursday spoke on how phones can be used to track kidnappers.

He said this while responding to questions from the lawmakers during the ministerial screening exercise on Thursday.

Mr Dare, currently an Executive Commissioner at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), explained possible steps to take to negotiations made by kidnappers via phone.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, posed the question.

Mr Dare stated that kidnapping has been a worry to not just regulators but Nigerian citizens as well.

According to him, arresting kidnapping requires a collaborative effort.

"We have a sim registration database inclusive of 172 million subscribers, providing the necessary biometrics of the users after which we began a process of verification and screening.

"In the last three years, we have worked with NIMC to scrub data and get them back. We have done over 50 million and have captured at least 85 per cent of every sim in this country in terms of registration...

"Until the kidnapping is done, until phone call is made, no software to monitor 172 million users," he explained.

Nigerians can now get Google directions in local accent

While stating that it is difficult for him to explain the process of triangulation, he said the most significant step is the attempt to create a national citizen database.

"NCC working to sanitise sim registration. I cannot disclose the details of the process," he said.

Mr Dare added that the commission has three task forces in Lagos checking agencies giving out unregistered sim cards.

The nominee answered many more questions ranging from cybercrime to dropped calls. For this, he said, is a challenge in the telecommunications industry.

He also said telecommunications infrastructure is another major challenge in the industry.

Nigeria

Mixed Bag of Surprises in Big Brother House

Housemates Seyi and Tacha had a difficult time digesting all the things their fellow housemates said about them since… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.