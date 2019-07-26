Nigeria: FAO, Govt Launch Plan for Sustainable Livestock Development

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Nigerian government, has launched the report on African Sustainable Livestock (ASL) 2050.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja Thursday, the country representative FAO, Sufyan Koroma, said the report aims at developing the potentials and opportunity of the livestock sector in Nigeria.

ASL 2050 initiative is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in six African countries: Burkina Faso, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda.

It brings to the fore what actions can be taken today to ensure sustainable development of the sector in the face of the expected rise in population, urbanisation, and other factors.

ASL 2050 has generated evidence on Nigeria's livestock future through securing the livelihoods of livestock value chain stakeholders and policies for the next three decades.

The project dubbed ASL aims to facilitate dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and consultation among livestock, health, and environment stakeholders in order to identify opportunities and threats associated with the long-term development of livestock.

It also aims to agree upon priority reforms and investments to create the capacity needed to ensure sustainable development of the livestock sector in the next three or four decades.

According to the country representative, challenges may arise in the coming decades through the transformation of livestock in Nigeria. The report seeks out solutions to the possible challenge and its impact on livelihood.

Mr Koroma advised stakeholders to adopt one health approach that will deal with zoonotic diseases of livestock.

"Knowing that Nigeria is dynamic, stakeholders should always look to the future while designing policies and investments as the country is rapidly changing," he said.

"Evidence indicates that population growth, urbanisation, industrialisation, and rising incomes have already triggered growing demand for animal source foods in the country.

"This is causing major changed in livestock systems and value chain," he said.

A document from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), disclosed that total production of milk, meat, and eggs in Nigeria amounts to 0.5 billion litres,1.4 and 0.6 million tones per year respectively.

The livestock sector contributes to about 1.7 per cent to the National Gross Domestic Profit (GDP).

The Permanent Secretary, Mohammad Umar, said the initiative is an eye-opener for the country to tap into the available opportunities.

He said preventive measures will be taken to fight risks in the future and adapt to changes that will help achieve the UN Agenda 2030.

"We also take preventive measures to mitigate known or unforeseen risks and adapt to changes which are also necessary to achieve the UN Agenda 2030," he said.