Nigeria: Gbajabiamila Names House Committee Chairpersons

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has named chairpersons for the house standing committees.

The standing committees were also increased from 96 to 109.

The decision to increase the committees was contained in a report submitted by an ad-hoc committee mandated to review the house standing order:

In the composition of the new committee, the Speaker's key men clinched juicy committees such as Appropriation which is chaired by Mukhtar Betara; Finance, James Faleke; Public Accounts, Oluwole Oke; Defence, Babajimi Benson and Army, Abdulrazak Namdas.

Others are NDDC, Tunji Ojo; NEDC, Khadija Bukar and electoral matters, Aishatu Dukku.

Full details later...