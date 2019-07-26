25 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Aircraft Man Bashir Umar Gets Double Promotion for Returning Lost 37,000 Euros

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nigerian Air Force/Twitter
Aircraftman Bashir Umar
By Ronald Mutum

Aircraftman (ACM) Bashir Umar on Thursday received double promotion and was decorated with his new rank of Corporal for his integrity in returning lost 37,000 Euros to the owner in Kano.

He also received a letter of commendation from the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force in Abuja, during a special decoration ceremony.

Abubakar in his speech said ACM Bashir displayed uncommon act of integrity by returning €37,000 he found at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano to its owner on 7th July 2019 while performing his routine duties.

He said, "I am proud to say that we have found in ACM Bashir the rare qualities we stand for in the Nigerian Air Force.

"The special promotion of ACM Bashir to the rank of Corporal today apart from serving as a reward for good conduct is also to serve as motivation to other airmen/airwomen to aspire for such elevation," he added.

Abubakar said ACM Bashir earned the rank of Corporal by good conduct and as part of the desire to reward uncommon good deeds and excellence, he is being decorated in front of his friends, peers and family.

Aircraftman (ACM) Bashir Umar was born on the 1st of June 1995 into the family of Mallam Bashir Abdulmumuni and Salamatu Aliyu in Maiha L.G.A. of Adamawa state.

ACM Bashir Umar was enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force on 1st August, 2016 after Basic Military Training at the Military Training Centre, Kaduna.

He is currently serving with National Air Defence Corps (NADC), Ikeja, Lagos and attached to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport as part of the Mobile Air Defence Team and tasked with airfield protection.

More on This

Buhari Commends NAF Officer Who Returned Lost 37,000 Euros

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commended Aircraftman (ACM) Bashir Umar of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.