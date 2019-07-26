Nigeria: Rape Is Prevalent in Nigeria, Says New Report

Abuja — Eighty-five percent of Nigerians believe rape cases are prevalent in the country, according to a report released by NOIPolls.

The report observed that about 3-in-10 Nigerians know someone who has been raped in the past and the rape victims where underage girls and young women below 25 years.

According to the report released in Abuja, on Thursday, Northwest geo-political zone accounted for the largest proportion of Nigerians who stated that rape is prevalent in their environment. This is closely followed by the Southwest zone. Analysed side-by-side, the two zones have 92 and 91 percent prevalence rates respectively.

The research, however, attributed the high incidence of rape across the country to indecent dressing, alcohol abuse, promiscuity and actions by the victims.

The report also reveals that Nigerians think rape cases have been under-reported, especially to the police.

Presenting the research findings, Dr. Chike Nwangwu, CEO of NOIPolls, said: "It is regrettable that citizens believe that the prevalence of rape is on the rise. Rape offenders are usually strangers, family members, friends, acquaintances, supervisors and even religious leaders.

"Trends show that only one percent marginal decline has been recorded in the fight against the prevalence of this atrocious crime between 2014 and 2019 in Nigeria. Alarmingly, the poll found out that Nigerians considered consent from a girl less than 18yrs old as well as consent from an intoxicated person as valid consent for sexual activity."

The research further said that 37 percent of the respondents who were polled by the survey suggested offenders should be sentenced to life imprisonment. While, 22 percent recommended death penalty.

However, creating awareness on the dangers of rape and dressing decently were recommended respectively by 19 and 13 percent of the respondents as suggestions to curb the menace of rape in Nigeria.

Vanguard