Tanzania: I Broke Up With Zari for the Benefit of Our Kids - Diamond

Tanzanian bongo flava artist Diamond Platnumz who is set to perform today at the Comedy Store in Lugogo says his relationship with Ugandan socialite Zari Hussein had hit rock bottom, and separation was the only way out. Diamond told the press at Mestil hotel that theirs being a celebrity relationship, there were a lot pressures from all angles and it reached a point where their two kids with Zari had to be protected by a breakup.

"Children in our relationship with Zari is a blessing because everything comes from God, but talking about having other girlfriends here, l don't think it's allowed and l don't want to bring a lot of trouble because am trying to be a good man." he said.

"Me and Zari had a good time and God blessed us with two kids and after, because of some reasons, we could not continue the relationship. It's normal that sometimes things don't work out in a relationship even after having kids and so this has to be taken in a positive way. We saw that this relationship won't be good for our kids and this was the best thing to do." he added.

There counter-accusations of cheating between Zari and Diamond and both have since moved on to new relationships.

"In a famous relationship, there are a lot of things that come in everyday and if you don't know how to control them, they can take you out of the line but to me, l don't think it's good to talk about it so much because it's nagging but what you need to know is that we love our kids and we try to be the best to the as much as we can." he said.

Zari has previously accused Diamond of being absent and not giving support to his children.

Collabo with Kenzo

Meanwhile, Diamond said this year, he is set to do a lot of collabos including with Eddy Kenzo whom he described as his brother.

"Kenzo is my brother and we have been talking so many times and l think before the end of this year, we shall have something and you should expect a comic dance, I don't know about the song l have with Kenzo that you people are saying is trending on social media, but this shows how bad people want us to have a collaboration." he added.

He said he will be visiting Jinja in eastern Uganda before he leaves because he loves the best things, and according to him, the best things in Uganda come from Jinja (including Zari). He added that he is determined to make African governments "take entertainment as a top job where it's not only for fun but also something that can contribute to the economy of the country."

"So I am trying to create this foundation so that even the next generation can make money as well as the government like how my home values music. Music also helps people to create their own jobs than depending on the government... countries like Europe are making a lot of money is music industry."

For his show today, Diamond promised the fans top performance, saying if an artist is energetic and electric in their performance, this is naturally transmitted onto the crowd. Alex Muhangi the Comedy Store host said from now, this is going to be culture where there is going to be an international artist or comedian perform at every end of the month in Uganda.