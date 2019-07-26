Mozambique: New Chairperson for Constitutional Council

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday appointed Lucia Ribeiro as chairperson of the Constitutional Council, the country's highest body in matters of constitutional and electoral law.

She replaces Hermenegildo Gamito, who resigned in early June, giving his advanced age as the reason. Ribeiro is the longest serving judge on the Constitutional Council, which she joined in November 2003.

Her promotion to chairperson does not solve one of the Council's most pressing problems - its shortage of judges. The Council should consist of seven judges, one appointed by the President of the Republic, one appointed by the regulatory body for judges, the Higher Council of the Judicial Magistracy (CSMJ), and five elected by the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic.

But currently, because of Gamito's resignation and the lengthy illness of judge Joao Guenha (who last played a full role in Council proceedings in 2014), only five judges regularly attend Council sessions.

This means that the Council is in danger of losing its quorum. The law on the Council states that it can only take decisions if two thirds of its members are present. Two thirds of seven is 4.67. So if another member of the Council were to die, resign or fall seriously ill, it would be unable to take valid decisions for lack of a quorum.

Nyusi also reappointed Beatriz Buchili to a second five year term as Attorney-General. But he did not reappoint her deputy, Edmundo Alberto. Nyusi relieved him of his duties, and promoted one of the assistant Attorney-Generals, Alberto Paulo, to Deputy Attorney-General.