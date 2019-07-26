Mozambique: PM Inaugurates New Production Line At Rotary Press

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Wednesday declared that the new production line at the printing press owned by the company Sociedade de Noticias will ensure that it makes a profit, "taking it out of the lethargy it has languised in during recent years".

Sociedade de Noticias publishes the Maputo daily paper "Noticias", and its sister publications, the Sunday paper "Domingo", and the sports weekly "Desafio".

Rosario was speaking in the southern city of Matola, shortly after the inauguration of the new production line, which cost 260 million meticais (about 4.2 million US dollars), raised from the company's own funds and from its shareholders.

The majority of shares in the company are owned by state institutions, including IGEPE (Institute for the Management of State Holdings). Rosario said that the inauguration of the new line expresses compliance with the government's new approach and dynamic towards the state business sector, in order to make public companies, and those in which the state participates, profitable and competitive.

The Prime Minister noted that there have been days when "Noticias" was not published due to technical problems with the printing press. When the government tried to understand how the company was functioning, "we felt there was an atmosphere not at all favourable to the full performance of the printing sector".

But he was sure that, as from now, with the new production line, the company would be able to print all manner of other materials apart from newspapers - ranging from simple visiting cards and invitations up to school text books.

Rosario reiterated that Sociedade de Notícias has the "sublime responsibility" to rescue its position of leadership in the media market. This could prove difficult, since, like print media across the world, "Noticias" and its sister papers are challenged by online publications. "Noticias" also faces competition from the independent daily "O Pais".

"The managers and workers of Sociedade do Notícias should be aware that they are operating in a market economy", said Rosario. "So their activity should always take into account aspects such as the satisfaction of readers and clients who are ever more demanding".

He urged Sociedade de Noticias to persuade other companies, including other newspapers, who are currently printing their material in South Africa, to switch to the new Noticias production line.

Indeed, unless this happens the rotary press may lie idle for most of the time, since it only takes an hour to print 30,000 copies of a newspaper.