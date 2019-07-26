Mozambique: Attempt At Human Trafficking Aborted in Niassa

Maputo — The Mozambican police have arrested a 46 year old man suspected of attempting to kidnap 22 children, between eight and 14 years old, in Cuamba district, in the northern province of Niassa, according to a report in the independent daily "O Pais".

Questioned by the police, the man (whose name was not revealed) eventually said he was recruiting the children to work on producing tobacco.

He was arrested at a halt in the village of Macoropa, on the railway between Cuamba and the provincial capital, Lichinga. Policed escorting the train became suspicious when they saw a large group of children accompanied a by a single adult.

At first he man was unable to explain what he was doing with the children. So the police arrested him on charges of human trafficking, and took him to the provincial police command in Lichinga where further interrogations took place.

Little is so far known about the children, but it is suspected that they were recruited not in Niassa, but in the neighbouring province of Nampula.

According to the Attorney-General's Office (PGR) at least 26 people were trafficked in Mozambique last year, 19 of them in Maputo city. This number seems far too small, and confirms that most trafficking occurs under the authorities' radar.