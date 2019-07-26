Mozambique: Finance Ministry Investigating 'Abnormal Movements'

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Economy and Finance is investigating a series of "abnormal movements" in recent months in the Single Treasury Account (CUT), according to a Ministry source cited in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

These "abnormal movements" were discovered last week. The paper's source was not sure whether criminal activity or simple negligence was involved.

"An audit is under way to determine what really happened", said the source. The amount in question is rather more than 100 million meticais (1.6 million US dollars at current exchange rates).

Four staff members from the National Treasury Directorate, including a department head, are involved. Their passwords, granting them access to the computerised system, have been cancelled so that they can no longer access the system, but nobody has yet been suspended from duty.

This story seems to be a reaction to an article in "Carta de Mocambique" earlier in the week which alleged that an enormous fraud had been going on in the Treasury for years whereby officials with access to the CUT had exaggerated the sums that should be paid to creditors, including the debts to companies that had provided services to the state but had not been paid.

Fraudulent transfers were supposedly made to certain creditors, while other sums were paid into the accounts of fictitious beneficiaries set up in local commercial banks.

There has been no denial of this story, and it is not clear if it has any direct connection with the latest revelations.