25 July 2019

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Renamo Delivers Nominations for Manica

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 25 Jul (AIM) - Mozambique's main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, on Thursday deposited the nomination of its candidate for governor of the central province of Manica, Alfredo Magumisse, with the provincial elections commission, in the city of Chimoio.

Renamo members and supporters marched through the city to the election commission's offices. Here they delivered, not only the nomination of Magumisse, but the paper work for all 162 Renamo full and supplementary candidates for the Manica Provincial Assembly.

The Renamo election agent in Manica, Manuel Macocove, told the crowd "We've come to hand over formally the nomination of our candidate for governor. He's a man who knows the reality of the province. He's an agricultural engineer, and we will be banking on agriculture. We have provided all the documents required, and we believe in victory in the coming elections".

Magumisse himself said he has toured the 12 districts in the province to identify priorities on which he will base his election manifesto.

"Agriculture will be our key point, because the province has potential which ought to be exploited", he said. "We shall work with the population for victory. We are counting on the support of the entire population to confirm our victory in October".

The coordinator for election operations in the Provincial Elections Commission, Gabriel Lupenga, said that Renamo is the second party to deliver nominations for members of the Provincial Assembly. The first was the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) on Tuesday. So far no anomalies had been detected in the paperwork of either party.

While the nominations for parliamentary candidates are centralised in Maputo, the parties may deliver the nominations for the provincial assemblies to the Provincial Elections Commissions.

