Malawi: DPP Offices Torched in Mzuzu During Demo

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) offices in Mzuzu has been set on fire as demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah to resign turn violent in the city

DPP offices set on fire in Mzuzu

The demonstrators also invaded Regional Road Traffic Directorate offices where they broke the main entrance gate but Malawi Defence Force soldiers managed to restrain them before they could do more damage.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) organised the demonstrations nationwide which were said to be peaceful.

The protesters in the capital city in Lilongwe matched towards State House and delivered their petition to presidential aide Mabvuto Bamusi.