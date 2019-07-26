25 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DPP Offices Torched in Mzuzu During Demo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) offices in Mzuzu has been set on fire as demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah to resign turn violent in the city

DPP offices set on fire in Mzuzu

The demonstrators also invaded Regional Road Traffic Directorate offices where they broke the main entrance gate but Malawi Defence Force soldiers managed to restrain them before they could do more damage.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) organised the demonstrations nationwide which were said to be peaceful.

The protesters in the capital city in Lilongwe matched towards State House and delivered their petition to presidential aide Mabvuto Bamusi.

Malawi

Smoke in Malawi Capital As Protestors Deliver Petition to Presidential Aide

The road leading to Kamuzu Palace - the official residence of President Peter Mutharika in the capital Lilongwe was full… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.