26 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ex-KVDA Boss David Kimosop Arrested At JKIA Over Dams Saga

Photo: File photo/Nation Media Group
Former Kerio Valley Development Authority managing director David Kimosop.
By Vincent Achuka

The former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) managing director David Kimosop has been arrested.

Mr Kimosop was detained on Friday morning at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as he returned to the country from Kinshasa in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Kimosop was the only big-name suspect in the Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal who was yet to be arrested.

Other key suspects are former Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich, former principal secretaries Kamau Thugge and Susan Koech, and National Environment Management Authority Director-General Geoffrey Wahungu. They were charged and released on Tuesday.

At the time, Mr Kimosop's lawyer Katwa Kigen requested the court to give him more time to present his client for plea-taking because he had travelled outside the country.

"David Kimosop travelled to Congo and he was supposed to have landed on Saturday," Mr Kigen said. "I requested him to come earlier and he said that by Thursday he shall have landed. I am requesting to present him on Friday for the plea."

CHARGES

In the first charge facing Mr Rotich, the DPP indicated that the former CS, Dr Thugge, Dr Koech, Mr Jackson Kinyanjui, Mr Titus Murithii and Mr Kimosop allegedly conspired with the directors of Italian company CMC Di Ravenna to defraud taxpayers in the construction of Kimwarer Dam.

Mr Kimosop is also accused alongside Mr Kennedy Nyachiro, Mr Kinyanjui, Mr Muriithi, Mr Paulo Porcelli, CMC Di Ravenna-Itinera JV and CMC Di Ravenna-Itinera JV Kenya of jointly conspiring to defraud the government of Sh27,740,760,550 between December 17, 2014 and September 27, 2018.

