Nigeria: Leicester Boss Gives Ndidi Extra Holiday After Afcon Duty

Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers has given Wilfred Ndidi extra days to recover from his campaign with the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ndidi played all seven games of the Super Eagles' march up to the bronze medal finish at Egypt 2019 and according to Rogers, Ndidi is expected back one week before the start of the season.

"He will be back towards the Atalanta game," Brendan Rodgers revealed.

"He won't be involved in that, but he will be training for a few days before that.

"He will be available for the first game."

City kick off their campaign against fellow Midlanders Wolves on August 11th, by which time Ndidi will have a full week's training under his belt.