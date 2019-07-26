26 July 2019

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth League - Mupfumira Arrest Sign of Things to Come

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE Zanu PF youth league has welcomed Tourism Minister Priscah Mupfumira's arrest describing it as a sign President Emmerson Mnangagwa was ready to "walk the talk."

Mupfumira was picked up by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission investigators reportedly over her role in the rot at the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) unearthed in a forensic audit that current Public Service Minister Sekai Nzenza has refused to table before Parliament.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Zanu PF youth league political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said the arrest vindicates the youth league that last month released a list of people including Mupfumira that it claimed were sabotaging the economy.

"Over the years, corrupt Ministers were being moved from one Ministry to another and continue their wickedness, milking State resources for their own selfish gains," Tsenangamu said.

"Not even one serving Minister was arrested during the old dispensation over graft allegations because there was no political will to fight the scourge."

He added: "State resources were looted willy-nilly and no one was ever arrested but moved from one department to another, living large and boasting that they were untouchables. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has shown his cynics that he meant his words in fighting against the country's number one enemy, corruption."

Tsenengamu aid when the youth league announced the list of saboteurs skeptics dismissed it as "political posturing."

"Today one of the people named Mupfumira has been picked up, this is a clear message to all those on the list that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them," he said.

Mupfumira a Zanu PF politburo member and Senator becomes the first sitting Cabinet Minister to be arrested as part of Mnangagwa's anti-corruption crusade.

Last month the youth league publicly named a list of what it described as corrupt people and businesspersons that included Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya, businessmen Tafadzwa Musarara and Wicknell Chivhayo, Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, Minister Joram Gumbo among others.

Mangagwa has indicated he will establish an internal party commission to probe allegations.

Missing U.S.$3 Billion an Indictment On Mnangagwa's Govt

Revelations of possible abuse of funds under the controversial command agriculture scheme amid claims that there are no…

