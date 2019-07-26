26 July 2019

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Provinces Back President's Anti-Graft Call

By Joseph Madzimure

Zanu-PF provincial structures are ready to nominate candidates into the commission of inquiry to investigate party bigwigs allegedly involved in corrupt activities, as directed by President Mnangagwa during the 331st Politburo meeting on Wednesday.

Matabeleland North provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo said the province heeds the Politburo's decision in fighting corruption.

"We are committed as a province to implement the Politburo's decision to fight corruption by appointing a tried and tested Central Committee member to the commission of inquiry.

"As a province, we are ready to implement the decision. We are currently waiting for the circular so that the province can second a Central Committee member to take up the task," said Cde Moyo.

Said Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira: "The province has already nominated Cde Clemence Makwarimba to be part of the commission of inquiry to investigate party members allegedly involved in corruption activities.

"As a province, we condemn corruption. We are behind President Mnangagwa's efforts in fighting corruption at all levels despite one's position in the party or Government."

Matabeleland South provincial chairman Cde Rebelani Choeni welcomed the Politburo directive.

"We are waiting for a circular from the party. Once we get the circular we are going to nominate the CC member as directed by the Politburo. We have capable members who are ready to carry out the task as per the party's guidelines," said Cde Choeni.

Manicaland provincial chairman Cde Mike Madiro shared similar sentiments.

"The party has not yet communicated to us directly. We are waiting for the circular, but generally speaking we condemn corruption.

"The President is putting efforts to fight corruption, but it requires everyone to take part" said Cde Madiro.

Mashonaland West provincial chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi hailed the decision made by the Politburo to appoint a commission of inquiry from the party structures to investigate members allegedly involved in corruption.

"As Mashonaland West Province, we applaud the Politburo decision and we have already passed a resolution to educate our members about the ills of corruption. We have started programmes at district level."

We are also having a crusade to have anyone who knows about corrupt people to report them to the relevant authorities and make a report," said Cde Ziyambi.

