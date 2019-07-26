26 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MPs Block Marriage Bill From Being Debated in Parliament - Bill a 'Marriage Destroyer'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anna Chibamu

In its current form the Marriages Bill is at best a "destroyer" of civil unions, opposition MPs have argued.

On Wednesday, they shot down an attempt by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to begin a process of having it debated in Parliament.

Government, as part of efforts to harmonise the country's marriage laws with the national Constitution, has crafted a Bill that has been taken to citizens for input.

Ziyambi, had proposed to Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi, that the Bill be put on the Parliament's (Order Paper) schedule for debate by members but MPs demanded that Zimbabweans must be given a chance to debate it thoroughly at first.

The MPs described the controversial Bill a "marriage destroyer".

Dzivarasekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa fumed: "This Bill is a marriage destroyer. It should not be allowed to be debated or go through this House before thorough public consultations.

"What is this rush for? Zimbabweans have a right to debate more on this Bill than rushing it as the Minister is proposing now."

Mushoriwa was asked to withdraw the "marriage destroyer" part by deputy speaker.

"Which part do you want me to withdraw Speaker," asked Mushoriwa, to which Gezi responded: "That part which says marriage destroyer".

For this the Deputy Speaker was drowned in jeers from opposition benches.

Mutare Central MP Innocent Gonese also queried why the minister needed to have the Bill debated before 14 days of introducing draft law in Parliament had lapsed.

"There are many issues to be considered on this Bill and there are so many processes that will be skipped once the Bill is put on the Order Paper. Why the rush Honourable Speaker?" Gonese asked.

Justice Minister Ziyambi then responded angrily: "I am not saying all other processes should be skipped. I have no problem with that. We can even do it next year."

The proposed Marriage Bill seeks to merge the Marriage Act and the Customary Marriages Act but concerns have been raised on the 'civil partnership' clause which has been misconstrued by many leading to the public outcry.

Zimbabwe

Nakamba Joins Aston Villa

Marvelous Nakamba finally got the green-light to join English Premiership side Aston Villa yesterday, and underwent a… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.