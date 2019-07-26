26 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Finally, Nakamba Gets Green Light to Join Villa's £100 M Spending Spree

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Marvellous Nakamba/Instagram
Zimbabwean midfield ace Marvellous Nakamba flanked by fans (file photo).
By Eddie Chikamhi

Marvelous Nakamba finally got the green-light to join English Premiership side Aston Villa yesterday, and underwent a medical, ending days of negotiations which had threatened the move.

The 25-year-old Warriors midfielder is expected to be confirmed as a Villa player today, in the event he passed his medical, in a £11 million deal from Belgian side Club Brugge.

Nakamba is set to become the fourth Zimbabwean to play in the English Premiership after Bruce Grobbelaar, Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari.

Tendayi Darikwa won the English Championship title with Burnley but was never given a minute of action in the Premiership.

Not since 2011, when Benjani left Blackburn, has Zimbabwe had a player in the English top-flight league.

Various British media reports yesterday indicated Nakamba flew into England on Wednesday night after Villa thrashed out a deal with Club Brugge, ending weeks of speculation over the want-away midfielder's future.

More on This

Respected British news sites such as the Sky Sports, The Telegraph and The Daily Mail confirmed Brugge and Villa had resolved the sticking points after settling on fee to pave way for the deal to sail through.

"Aston Villa have agreed a £10,75million fee with Club Brugge for Marvelous Nakamba.

"The Zimbabwe international midfielder will become Villa's 10th signing of the summer once he passes his medical and obtains a work permit.

"Should the move go through, it will take Villa's total spending for the summer to over £100 million," reported The Daily Mail.

The clubs were yet to make an official announcement yesterday, pending the results of the medicals.

The media has been awash with the Nakamba transfer saga over the last 10 days after the player decided to go on strike to push for his release from Brugge.

He was not happy that he did not get enough game time last season under Ivan Leko and had made up his mind to leave after learning of offers from different parts of Europe.

Club Brugge, however, kept turning down offers and had pushed up the fee to as high as £12 million from an initial price tag of £8 million.

Villa have been tracking the 25-year- old, who reportedly attracted interest from England, Germany and Italy. German side FC Köln had offered between 6 million and 7 million euros for the player, who joined Brugge on a reported £4 million fee two years ago.

Nakamba has had an eventful month since his return from the AFCON tournament in Egypt.

He has been refusing to train for the last two weeks to push for his transfer after the initial bid from Villa was turned down by the Belgian side.

The £11 million transfer fee will rank as the highest for any Zimbabwean player.

Villa have also completed the £8.75 million signing of Egypt international Trezeguet earlier this week and Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz for £15 million from Manchester City.

The Midlands club have already splashed more than £100 million on players and appear set to have a complete overhaul of the team that took them into the Premiership.

More on This

Nakamba's Stand Off With Club Brugge Persists

Marvelous Nakamba's self imposed exile at Club Brugge continues with the midfielder looking to force through a transfer… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Soccer
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Sport
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.