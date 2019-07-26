26 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Sables Off to Kampala

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

THE Zimbabwe Sables are set to leave the country this morning for Kampala to take on Uganda in the Victoria Cup.

The Sables will have three débutantes for the assignment -- Aiden Burnett, Dudlee White Sharpley and Rufaro Chikwaira.

Zimbabwe beat Zambia 39-10 in their opening match. Uganda are coming from a 5-16 loss to Kenya in the Elgon Cup.

The Sables win over Zambia came at a cost as captain Brendon Mandivenga was pulled out because of injury.

Hilton Mudariki will captain the side with Jan Ferreira as the vice-captain.

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union have also appointed coaches for the women's national XVs and Sevens teams with the experienced pair of Philimon Machisa and Derek Chiwara taking over.

Machisa, a former national team scrum-half, will lead the women's XVs team while the Lady Cheetahs will be under the guidance of Chiwara. Machisa is currently the Harare Sport Club women's head coach and has also had stints with Lord Malvern High School Girls team.

"It is an honour to serve my country, we have a group of disciplined, passionate and determined players that are capable to drive the team to the next level and it excites me to think of everything we can achieve," he said.

"Our first hurdle is, obviously, the return match against Zambia and the hard work begins now and we will do this as a team."

Sables

Tyran Fagan, Matthew Mandioma, David Makanda , Jan Ferreira (VC), Godfrey Muzanargwo, Blithe Mavesere, Brian Nyuade, Aiden Burnett, Hilton Mudariki (C), Kuziwakwashe Kazembe, Matthew McNab, Chibuwe Ngoni, Shane Makombe, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Martin Mangongo, Keith Murray, Tatenda Rwenyu, Royal Mwale, Biselele Tshamala, Njabulo Ndlovu, Dudlee White - Sharpley, Rufaro Chikwaira, Takudzwa Chieza, Moses Gunda (Travelling squad member).

Team Management:

Head Coach: Brendon Dawson

Assistant Coach: Tonderai Chavhanga

Manager: Jason Maritz

Physiotherapist: Pauline Manyaya

Read the original article on The Herald.

