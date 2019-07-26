26 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mutare Starts Installing Solar Street Lights

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wimbainashe Zhakata

Mutare City Council has started installing solar street lights to counter increased power cuts by ZESA.

The first phase is being rolled out from Zuva Service Station after Magamba Road turn-off up to Wise Owl Motel.

Speaking to The Herald, Mutare City Council spokesperson Mr Spren Mutiwi said the project had been on the cards for a while and is meant to ensure that the city is not left in total darkness during power cuts.

"The issue of increased power cuts prompted us to embark on this project, so we decided that we need to light up the city," he said.

"The street lights are also being rolled out as a top priority to ensure the safety of residents at night."

Mr Mutiwi said the project was expected to add to the beauty of the city and promote night tourism.

"We are also targeting to endorse night tourism in Mutare, aiming at restoring the glitter of the city and to enhance its beauty, which is more adorable at night," he said.

Mr Mutiwi said lack of funding was delaying completion of the project as it was being funded from the city's coffers.

"The installation of solar street lights is a capital-intensive project which needs more funding," he said.

"Our funding is based on the degree of revenue collection. However, the cost of items is increasing on daily basis, so we are not sure when we are going to finish.

"If it was not for resource constraints, the project would have covered some milestones.

"We shall increase our installation pace once more resources are sourced."

Mr Mutiwi called for external financial partners to assist for the progress of the developmental project.

Zimbabwe

Nakamba Joins Aston Villa

Marvelous Nakamba finally got the green-light to join English Premiership side Aston Villa yesterday, and underwent a… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Energy
Southern Africa
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.