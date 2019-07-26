South Africa: Cop and 6 Accomplices Nabbed for Planning Cash-in-Transit Heist

A police constable was arrested with six other men by a multi-disciplinary task team for allegedly planning to commit a cash-in-transit robbery in central Johannesburg.

On Thursday, police received information about a group of suspects planning to commit a cash-in-transit robbery in central Johannesburg, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said.

The operational team comprising of the Limpopo and Gauteng Tracking Teams then followed up on the description of the vehicles and flagged down a white Toyota Hilux and a Ford Ranger next to a petrol station in Smit Street.

The suspects fired at the police but the police overpowered and arrested them. It was discovered that the Ford Ranger used by the suspects is an official police vehicle attached to Silverton SAPS detectives and was being driven by a constable attached to the Silverton Detective Service.

Three other men were in the Ford Ranger with the constable while the others were found in another bakkie which was reported hijacked in Garsfontein.

The police team recovered two firearms, two explosives and other implements possibly intended to be used to commit a robbery.

The suspects are likely to face charges of conspiracy to commit crime, possession of prohibited firearms and ammunitions, possession of explosives and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles.

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole, has commended the team for the swift proactive response which resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

"We will continue to work tirelessly and intercept these robbers as we take back our streets and create a safe and secure environment for South Africans," Sitole said.

"While I applaud our communities for their growing support for our efforts in combatting serious and violent crimes, I am filled with disgust at the alleged involvement of one of our own in these types of crime."

