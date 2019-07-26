Angola At Launching of Fundamental Sciences Training Center in Lisbon

Luanda — Angola's minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Sambo, attended Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal, the official launching of the Advanced International Training on Fundamental Sciences of Portuguese-speaking Countries' Scientists.

The center is aimed at providing scholarships to African students under the cooperation of Engineering and Agrarian schools of Portugal.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the National and Higher Education minister of Guinea Bissau, Dautarin Costa, and minister of Education, Family and Social Inclusion of Cabo Verde, Maritza Rosabal Peña.