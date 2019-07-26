West Africa: WAEC Releases 2019 May/June Examination Results

Photo: http://www.liberianobserver.com

Students who completed their WAEC examination went wild in celebration (file photo)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it would release the 2019 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result on Friday.

This was made known in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the board, Demianus Ojijeogu, and released on the council's official Twitter page on Thursday, @waecnigeria.

"This is to inform candidates and the general public that the results of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2019 in Nigeria will be released by the Council within the next 24hours," the official said.

The council also said candidates who are not indebted to the council will be able to access and check their results online, using the results checker pin on their smart identity cards used during the conduct of the examination.

However, some of the candidates who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES in the early hours of Friday confirmed that the 2019 May/June results have been released.

"I just checked my result now and I passed Mathematics and English language," one of the candidates said.

The candidates pleaded that their names should not be mentioned until their parents give approval but they showed the reporter a screenshot of their results.

Over 1.6 million candidates in SS3 sat for the May/June 2019 WASSCE in Nigeria.

The released results will end months of anxiety by candidates who require it for the 2019/2020 admission exercise in tertiary institutions.

How to check 2019 May/June result

1) Candidates should visit WAEC 2019 result checking portal at https://www.waecdirect.org.

2) Candidates should enter the WAEC Examination Number in the required column.

3) Select your Examination Year i.e. 2019.

4) Select your Examination Type which is SCHOOL CANDIDATE RESULT.

5) Enter the Card Serial Number.

6) Enter the Card PIN.

7) Candidates should click "Submit" button to get your 2018 WAEC Result.

The West African Examinations Council was established by law in 1952 to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African Countries.

The council conducts examinations and awards certificates of comparable standard to those of similar examining authorities, world-wide.