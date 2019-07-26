25 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Van Tonder Powers SA Emerging to Big Total On Day 1

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — A classy opening day century by captain Raynard van Tonder helped put South Africa Emerging on top in their second and final four-day encounter against Sri Lanka Emerging at the LC de Villiers Oval in Pretoria on Thursday.

The right-hander was unbeaten on 122 (242 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) at stumps, his third multi-day ton, which enabled the hosts to reach the close on 321 for four.

There was also a free-flowing run-a-ball 87 not out (87 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes) from Sinethemba Qeshile that helped the home side strongly seize the initiative in what is the final match of the tour.

The South Africans only need a draw from the game to close out the series after edging the first match by 28 runs last weekend. And they made their intentions known with a strong opening day that was built around the skipper and Proteas wicketkeeper Qeshile, who put on an unbroken 148 together for the fifth wicket.

It was a solid day all-round too with the new opening pair of Wandile Makwetu (25) and Janneman Malan (35) putting on exactly 50 for the first wicket after the Asian side won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Jehan Daniel (1/31) then broke through by dismissing the latter, with the former following to pick of the bowlers Lasith Embuldeniya (3/102), when the score was on 71.

That brought Van Tonder to the middle and the 20-year-old began rebuilding - first alongside Jason Smith (34).

The two put on 80 for the third wicket, with Embuldeniya's double strike then leaving Shukri Conrad's side on 173 for four.

That was when the two stand-out batsmen came together, and their outstanding partnership helped the hosts conclude the day in a powerful position.

SA Emerging squad:

Tony de Zorzi (Titans), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Raynard van Tonder (Knights), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Wandile Makwetu (Knights), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Sibonelo Makhanya (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Knights), Tshepang Dithole (Highveld Lions), Tshepo Ndwandwa (Cape Cobras), Tladi Bokako (Cape Cobras), Nandre Burger (Cape Cobras), Kyle Simmonds (Northerns), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Dayyaan Galiem (Titans), Thando Ntini (Cape Cobras)

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Cop and 6 Accomplices Nabbed for Planning Cash-in-Transit Heist

A police constable was arrested with six other men by a multi-disciplinary task team for allegedly planning to commit a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.