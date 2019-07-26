25 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: SLP Lauds Vigilance of Security Apparatus

Khartoum — The Sudan Liberation Party(SLP) called for expediting formation of the interim government and reaching a final agreement that achieves comprehensive peace and political and security stability as well as improvement of economic situation in the country.

SLP chairman , Mohi-Eddin Abdul-Jabbar commended in a statement to SUNA vigilance of military, security and police forces by foiling the desperate coup attempt.

He called for arrest of all symbols of the former regime , holding them to account and preventing them from destabilizing the country.

Abdul-Jabbar urged components of forces of freedom and change to reach consensus over the holistic goals and narrow the differences of views over building a safe and stable Sudan.

He said any difference means delay in formation of the government and that would be a main reason for infiltrators to work against the revolution goals.

Abdul-Jabbar pointed out that the deep state is still exist and seizes opportunity to pounce upon the revolution.

