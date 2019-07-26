Sudan: Al-Mahdi Says the Coup Attempt Was Expected

Khartoum — Chairman of National Umma Party(NUP), Imam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi said that the failed coup attempt announced by the Transitional Military the neglected money encourages stealing".

He said elements of defunct regime still have money, weapons and cadres and this would lead to anti-action.

Indicating while he was speaking at symposium organized by NUP at its head-office in Omdurman Wednesday under the title " Repercussions of Current Situations in light of the Political Agreement , to importance of speeding up formation of civilian government and execution of the political declaration.

Imam Al-Sadiq unveiled that his party made a 24-item matrix and hoped that the transitional government would implement it.

He stressed necessity of expediting formation of government to overcome this stage , affirming that any delay will bring plots and this is not in favor of the country and that a thorough and fair investigation about those who staged the coup as well as those involved in the sit-in massacre should be conducted.