25 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Mahdi Says the Coup Attempt Was Expected

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Chairman of National Umma Party(NUP), Imam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi said that the failed coup attempt announced by the Transitional Military the neglected money encourages stealing".

He said elements of defunct regime still have money, weapons and cadres and this would lead to anti-action.

Indicating while he was speaking at symposium organized by NUP at its head-office in Omdurman Wednesday under the title " Repercussions of Current Situations in light of the Political Agreement , to importance of speeding up formation of civilian government and execution of the political declaration.

Imam Al-Sadiq unveiled that his party made a 24-item matrix and hoped that the transitional government would implement it.

He stressed necessity of expediting formation of government to overcome this stage , affirming that any delay will bring plots and this is not in favor of the country and that a thorough and fair investigation about those who staged the coup as well as those involved in the sit-in massacre should be conducted.

Sudan

A Fleeting Moment and Fragile Hope for Press Freedom

Fay Abuelgasim remembers when she was growing up in Sudan under then-President Omar al-Bashir, a time when the… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.