25 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Watan Party Condemns Foiled Coup Attempt

Khartoum — Al-Watan Party condemned the failed coup attempt the Transitional Military Council(TMC)announced yesterday and reiterated that its timing was inappropriate within revolution protected by youths.

" Any coup in this stage will not succeed save those who stage coup want Sudan to slide down into blood pool" Secretary-General of Al-Watan Party, Abdul-Aziz Al-Nur said in a statement to SUNA.

He pointed out the revolution has removed the 30-year long rule and that the Sudanese people will not accept reproduction of the former regime so that , he explained all coup attempts will fail.\

As political parties , he elaborated , we reject any coup against the military establishment which is a partner of revolutionists in achievement of the revolution goals , freedom, peace and justice.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.