Sudan: Al-Watan Party Condemns Foiled Coup Attempt

Khartoum — Al-Watan Party condemned the failed coup attempt the Transitional Military Council(TMC)announced yesterday and reiterated that its timing was inappropriate within revolution protected by youths.

" Any coup in this stage will not succeed save those who stage coup want Sudan to slide down into blood pool" Secretary-General of Al-Watan Party, Abdul-Aziz Al-Nur said in a statement to SUNA.

He pointed out the revolution has removed the 30-year long rule and that the Sudanese people will not accept reproduction of the former regime so that , he explained all coup attempts will fail.\

As political parties , he elaborated , we reject any coup against the military establishment which is a partner of revolutionists in achievement of the revolution goals , freedom, peace and justice.