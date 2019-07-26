26 July 2019

Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Will CBZ New Investor Seek Board Seats?

Tagged:

Related Topics

The identity of the mysterious investor who snapped up 24% of CBZ Holdings' total issued share capital in various transactions on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange may soon be unearthed should he choose to have his/her interests represented on the board.

The investor structured the acquisition of shares in a very secretive way that his identity will remain subject to conjecture.

But this could change in the next couple of days. This is because the new investor will require board representation in line with shareholding. The choice of appointments may hazard guesses as to who this buyer is.

Market sources say this is about the only chance of knowing who the buyer is. Thanks to the automation of the ZSE, traders no longer meet in person.

As such, even stockbrokers are in the dark on the identity of the buyer.

Business tycoon Kuda Tagwirei has been linked to the deal but he has not publicly commented on it.

"A government insider has given me documents that suggest that the CBZ shares owned by Kuda Tagwirei are now above 30%. Why is this important? These are the same people who were getting US$ at 1 to 1 at the RBZ & were running Command Agriculture where US$3b can't be accounted for!," Hopewell Chingono tweeted.

Apart from that, nothing is known about the investor.

"We expect to hear of board demands in the coming few days in line with equity that size. From there, we could have an idea whose interests are being represented," a market source said this week.

Zimbabwe

Nakamba Joins Aston Villa

Marvelous Nakamba finally got the green-light to join English Premiership side Aston Villa yesterday, and underwent a… Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Zimbabwe Independent

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Company
Banking
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.