Liberia: EPA Launches Information System

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched Liberia's Reducing Emissions Deforestation Forest Degradation (REDD) + Safeguards Information System (SIS).

Speaking at the launch of the SIS on Tuesday, 23 July, EPA Executive Director Mr. Nathaniel T. Blama expressed confidence that the system will bring great benefits to the nation.

Liberia REDD+ Safeguards Information System was recently developed by Conservation International (CI) and Skills and Agricultural Development Services (SADS) in consultation with Safeguards Working Group (SWG).The development of the SIS was bankrolled by the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF).

According to Mr. Blama, the system has been tested and proven to be one of the best in the world, noting that it is going to help the country in its conservation and forest management.

The EPA boss points out that though the system was made possible through the efforts of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) and the EPA in collaboration with Conservation International, the system is there for the entire country to benefit.

"This is a national instrument that will be used across all sectors. It will be used by the EPA, FDA, and all environmental bodies, as well as the community," Mr. Blama explains.

The SIS is a practical, easy-to-use system built on existing information systems, and ensuring that information is accessible in an appropriate format for different stakeholders to meet their needs.

While the system is being managed by the EPA and the FDA with funding provided by the FCPF, the EPA boss says he does not want the system to be abused, noting that it will help the country adapt properly.

He says this information must be used to build the country as Liberians get to know the impact and effect of climate change.

In brief remarks, the Technical Director of Conservation International, Mr. George Ilebo, says the newly built information system is in the interest of development.

Liberia remains the biggest custodian of West African forest; however, Ilebo wants Liberians to be mindful not to lose their forest resources.