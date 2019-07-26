25 July 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Celebration of Silver Jubilee Anniversary of Sawa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — The Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the launching of the National Service Program is being celebrated from 23 July in the Northern Red Sea region.

The celebration that is being conducted under the theme "Sawa: The Perfect Choice for Sustainability" is being highlighted with exhibition, mass sport, general knowledge competition, literature, sports competitions, debating and other programs.

Moreover, research papers were presented on the Establishment of Sawa and the Beginning of the National Service Program, Youth and Safeguarding the National Sovereignty, Role and Contribution of members of the National Service in Nation Building Process as well as "Sawa: Symbol of Perseverance of the Eritrean Youth".

According to the Holydays Coordinating Committee in the Northern Red Sea region, the celebration will continue until 28 July.

Eritrea

Training-Workshop On Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment organized a training-workshop from 22-24 July here in the capital Asmara on… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.