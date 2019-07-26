Eritrea: Celebration of Silver Jubilee Anniversary of Sawa

Massawa — The Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the launching of the National Service Program is being celebrated from 23 July in the Northern Red Sea region.

The celebration that is being conducted under the theme "Sawa: The Perfect Choice for Sustainability" is being highlighted with exhibition, mass sport, general knowledge competition, literature, sports competitions, debating and other programs.

Moreover, research papers were presented on the Establishment of Sawa and the Beginning of the National Service Program, Youth and Safeguarding the National Sovereignty, Role and Contribution of members of the National Service in Nation Building Process as well as "Sawa: Symbol of Perseverance of the Eritrean Youth".

According to the Holydays Coordinating Committee in the Northern Red Sea region, the celebration will continue until 28 July.