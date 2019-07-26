25 July 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Training-Workshop On Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment organized a training-workshop from 22-24 July here in the capital Asmara on ensuring sound management of refrigerant gases and equipment that work through the gases.

According to report, several staff members from the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Energy and Mines, Livestock and Crops Corporation, as well as Red Sea Corporation attended the one-day workshop organized yesterday, 24 July at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall.

The overall objective of the theoretical and practical two-day training organized for professionals from the government and private sectors is to upgrade the knowledge and skills of stakeholders and technicians to promote sound management of Ozone depleting substances, greenhouse and refrigeration gases among others.

Speaking at the workshop, D.G. of Environment, Mr. Mogos Weldeyohaness noting the negative impact of refrigerant gases on depleting Ozone, greenhouse effect, human health, deterioration and environmental degradation said that the training workshop is part of the effort the Ministry has been exerting to equip professionals with the necessary knowledge and skill.

Mr. Robel Kibrom, from the Department of Land on his part, indicating that the main purpose of the training and workshop is to upgrade the knowhow of stakeholders and equipthem with timely information, called on all concerned bodies to participate in similar trainings that will be organized in the future.

UNIDO representative and trainer, Mr. Marvin Loga on his part pointing out the significance of the training in the protection of Ozone and the environment, stated that the training was effective and successful.

Underlining the importance of the training-workshop, the trainees and participants of the workshop called for the sustainable organization of similar training programs.

Eritrea

Call for Reinforced Soil and Water Conservation Activity

At and assessment meeting conducted on 24 July in Barentu, Gash Barka region, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.