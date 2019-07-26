Eritrea: Training-Workshop On Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

Asmara — The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment organized a training-workshop from 22-24 July here in the capital Asmara on ensuring sound management of refrigerant gases and equipment that work through the gases.

According to report, several staff members from the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Energy and Mines, Livestock and Crops Corporation, as well as Red Sea Corporation attended the one-day workshop organized yesterday, 24 July at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall.

The overall objective of the theoretical and practical two-day training organized for professionals from the government and private sectors is to upgrade the knowledge and skills of stakeholders and technicians to promote sound management of Ozone depleting substances, greenhouse and refrigeration gases among others.

Speaking at the workshop, D.G. of Environment, Mr. Mogos Weldeyohaness noting the negative impact of refrigerant gases on depleting Ozone, greenhouse effect, human health, deterioration and environmental degradation said that the training workshop is part of the effort the Ministry has been exerting to equip professionals with the necessary knowledge and skill.

Mr. Robel Kibrom, from the Department of Land on his part, indicating that the main purpose of the training and workshop is to upgrade the knowhow of stakeholders and equipthem with timely information, called on all concerned bodies to participate in similar trainings that will be organized in the future.

UNIDO representative and trainer, Mr. Marvin Loga on his part pointing out the significance of the training in the protection of Ozone and the environment, stated that the training was effective and successful.

Underlining the importance of the training-workshop, the trainees and participants of the workshop called for the sustainable organization of similar training programs.