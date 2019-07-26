Liberia: Big Boost for Economy

President Dr. George Manneh Weah is today, July 25, 2019, expected to lead a high power government delegation and international guests to the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County for the dedication of a brand new state-of-the-art terminal, runway and office complex.

The dedication of the new terminal is part of activities marking the celebration of Liberia's 172nd Independence Day.

A statement from the Management of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) said the projects which began in 2017, are a major breakaway from the past, ushering the nation's air transport gateway into a realm of modernity which Liberians can be proud of.

The dedication ceremony, according to the LAA, will witness the ribbon-cutting and tour of the three facilities by President George Weah, partners and clients of LAA.

The LAA described the projects as a national treasure; something he said, is the first of its kind in the Liberian Aviation industry.

The new passenger terminal contains two jet bridges, two escalators, two elevators, ten check-in counters, eight duty free stores, a restaurant and two luggage carousels, among several other features.

The new passenger terminal will process between 350,000 and 500,000 passengers per year, a projection LAA said, suits the future air traffic needs of the RIA.

Also, the RIA runway has since been completed with cutting edge technology including a new instrument landing system (ILS) and an Aeronautical Lighting System that is enhancing the landing and takeoff of carriers.

The new office complex will house the operational and administrative functions of the Airport Authority as well as offices for airlines and banking institutions operating at RIA.

The office complex was transformed from the old passenger terminal destroyed during the civil war, into a two level office facility.

Also, the ongoing construction of an US$11 million cargo storage facility being built by GLS-NAS, an entity managing the cargo portfolio of the Roberts International Airport, is ongoing.

The cargo facility, upon completion, will ease the burden associated with storage of air cargo, the LAA said.

The LAA says it anticipates these developments will spark an economic boost that will create more jobs as the Roberts International Airport continues to expand with infrastructure and added services.

Meanwhile, the Liberian leader is today also expected to dedicate the ministerial complex funded and built by China.