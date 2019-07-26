25 July 2019

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Coach Plots Makwala Comeback

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — All eyes will be on Botswana's tried and tested 400m runner, Isaac 'Badman' Makwala at the All Africa Games to see if he can make a remarkable comeback after he sustained a career threatening injury last year.

Badman, who won gold during the All Africa Games in 2015, is expected to compete at the games' 12th edition billed for Rabat and Casablanca, Morocco from August 19-31.

Though Makwala has been missing in action due to an injury during Shanghai Diamond League meet on May 18, the athlete is one of the competition's favourite.

He will be vying to defend the title he won in 2015 with a time of 44.35 in Brazzaville.

Makwala and California Molefhe are the only local athletes to have won the All Africa Games' 400m races.

Molefhe won the race in 2007.

While Botswana Athletics Association is yet to announce the team that will compete at the games, Makwala, Nijel Amos and Kabelo Kgosiemang have already booked their places by virtue of being the defending champions.

His coach Justice Dipeba, in an interview, said the athlete was making good progress, adding that a fortnight ago, his hamstring test results showed a big improvement.

"Even the physiotherapist and other sport scientists were not expecting a quick recovery and he has been training for the past weeks."

Further, Dipeba said training was going well, given that he was hitting desired times, which was a clear indication that he was now in shape.

He said Makwala would compete at the All Africa Games, adding that competition had been in their plan.

As a result, he said the athlete would not feature in any meet before the games, so as to give him time to fully recover.

He said the athlete had a recurring injury and suspected that they might have rushed him back on track following an injury sustained during the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene in the IAAF Diamond League meeting last year.

"The report we had at the time, was that Makwala was healed and that's why he competed, but I think the intensity of the competition in Shanghai was high in terms of speed. We should have made his comeback through small competitions," he said.

Source: BOPA

Botswana

UN Not Doing Enough - Masisi

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has complained that the United Nations was not doing enough to employ stellar performers… Read more »

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.