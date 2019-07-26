Cameroon: Water & Energy - Govt, Canada Envisage Reinforced Cooperation

Minister Eloundou Essomba and Ambassador Nathalie O'neil examined investment possibilities in the sector on July 23.

Nathalie O'neil, Canadian diplomat who has come to the end of her mission to Yaounde, has disclosed that her country plans to reinforce economic cooperation and trade with the government of Cameroon. The outgoing High Commissioner made the disclosure to Cameroon Tribune, shortly after an audience with Gaston Eloundou Essomba, Minister of Water Resources and Energy in Yaounde on July 23. It was a courtesy visit during which the Minister and his host talked about her stay in Cameroon and cooperation between the High Commission and the MINEE. "We are very interested in continuing and building our economic exchanges and trade with Cameroon. We have quite a bit of strength in water and energy. I will tell my successor that he has an important partner in the Minister and hope that this relationship will continue to build," the diplomat said. Talking about her time in Cameroon, she said civil servants, government representatives and the civil society made her work and stay in Cameron satisfactory. "Our two countries have a long and good relationship at every level.Canada continues to work well with the civil society. Women economic empowerment is important as well as strengthening civil society. Canada is following the (sociopolitical) situation in the North West and South West and is ready to help f Cameroon wants it," said she, adding that her country has done a lot of work with the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism to share Canada's experience which she said is one of her country's strength.