25 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Screens 14 Nominees Thursday, Asks 10 to 'Take a Bow'

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian Senate.
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday screened 14 ministerial nominees.

This brings to 24 the total number of nominees screened after 10 were screened on Wednesday.

Of the 10 screened on Wednesday, six were asked to 'take a bow'.

And of the 14 screened on Thursday, 10 were given the same special treatment of not asking them questions.

This implies the Nigerian Senate has cleared two-thirds of ministerial nominees without asking them critical questions on their competence for the job.

The reasons for asking the majority nominees to 'take a bow' ranged from being former lawmakers (federal or state) to being 'loyal'.

The final ministerial nominees screened by the Senate on Thursday were given the traditional "take a bow treatment."

A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammadu Bello, was the 12th nominee to be screened by the Senate.

After his lengthy address to the lawmakers, he prayed that they accord him the traditional "bow and go" treatment because he is a member of the National Assembly "by association."

Kebbi State senator, Adamu Aliero, noted that Mr Adamu had been screened before. He said there was no need to delay asking him to leave.

"He has done very well. He has mentioned critical infrastructure. With your permission, let the nominee take a bow and go," he said.

Other lawmakers including Elisha Abbo, supported the call that the nominee is given the special treatment. The lawmakers unanimously agreed to let Mr Adamu take a bow.

The 13th and 14th nominees were a Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs, Sa'adiya Farouk; and a former finance minister, Zainab Ahmed.

They were asked to take a bow on grounds of gender and excellent presentations.

Speaking after Ms Farouk's presentation, the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, stated that she has established her DNA in the National Assembly having served in the legislative complex.

"The nominee having established her DNA in the National Assembly is allowed to bow and go," he said.

"The Senate is gender-sensitive. Give support to female senators and female stakeholders that we interact with. You have the entire Senate behind you," was the remark of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

After reverting to plenary to report progress on the screening of 14 ministerial nominees, Mr Lawan said the screening exercise will resume on Friday and next Monday.

Nominees to be screened on Friday are Hadi Sirika, Abubakar Malami, Gbemisola Saraki and Goddy Jedy.

Others are Osagie Ehanire, Suleiman Adamu, Pauline Tallen and Muhammadu Dingyadi.

