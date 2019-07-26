Africa: All Africa Games - Team Cameroon Intensifies Preparations

Three weeks to the start of the games, sports federations are working tirelessly while waiting for the programme from the Olympic Committee.

The 12th edition of the Africa Games will take place in Rabat, Morocco, from August 19 to 31, 2019. Ahead of the competition preparations have intensified in the Cameroon Olympic team. A total of 121 athletes will represent Cameroon in 12 sports disciplines. These are: athletics, boxing, football, gymnastics, weightlifting, handball, judo, karate, wrestling, taekwondo, table tennis and volleyball. According to the official programme from the National Olympic and Sports Committee, an external training camp by the different sports federations which began since January 2019 will end on July 26, 2019. This will be followed by 21-days camp to be financed by the State as from July 27 to August 15, 2019 in Yaounde to enable the athletes finalise preparations. After that, the athletes will travel to Morocco for a three-day acclimatization programme before the kick off of the games. Already, some sports federations have begun with their preparations three weeks to the start of the games. The Cameroon Athletics Federation (FECA ATHLETICS) is living no stone unturned to ensure the best performance in Morocco. Officials of the federation say after the Grand Prix CAA, the athletes will immediately begin with an internal training camp for athletes based in Cameroon. Athletes living abroad have the choice to come and train in the country or train abroad. The games will take place in two venues; Rabat and Casablanca. Casablanca situated some 90km from Rabat, will host competitions such as swimming handball, football and badminton. Rabat will host competitions in athletics, aviron, canoe kaya, weightlifting, volleyball, basketball (3x3), football, beach volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo, gymnastics, golf, tennis, archery, shooting, triathlon, equestrian sports, volleyball, basketball, boxing, judo, gymnastics, cycling and table tennis. The athletes will compete in 27 sports disciplines. Out of that number 17 will qualify athletes for the 2020 Olympic Games. It will be the first time the games are serving as qualification tournament for the Olympic Games.