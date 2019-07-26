Chad: Lake Chad Basin Dev't - Cameroon's Contribution Discussed

This was during an audience Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey granted the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission in Yaounde, July 24.

The contribution of Cameroon to the development of the Lake Chad Basin has been scrutinized by the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) Mamman Nuhu who is on a three-day working visit to the country. He was guest at the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development in Yaounde on July 24. The LCBC official who doubles as the Head of Mission of the Joint Multinational Taskforce and his host, Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey discussed the progress made so far in the implementation of the Regional Strategy for the Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience of areas in the Lake Chad Basin affected by incursions of the Nigeria-based terror group, Boko Haram. They paid particular interest in projects and programmes being implemented on the Cameroonian part of the Basin and others planned for the future. The LCBC is made up of Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Niger, Nigeria and Libya. It is the reference institution that safeguards the sustainable management of water resources in the Lake Chad Basin. Within the framework of a development and climate change adaptation plan for the Basin, Cameroon was accorded FCFA 98 billion for the financing of 34 projects in the domains of livestock, fisheries, agriculture, rural electrification, trade and education, among others. Mamman Nuhu who was appointed Executive Secretary of the Commission during the 15th Summit of Heads of States and Governments of the LCBC, told reporters shortly after the audience that his mission to Cameroon is in line with a forthcoming sensitization campaign on the Regional Strategy for the Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience. He said the strategy drawn up with support from the European Union was not well explained to stakeholders in the implementation process. "We started the campaign in Chad, moved to Niger and now we are in Cameroon. Our next stop will be Nigeria," he said. Minister Ousmane Mey on his part explained that the strategy will be discussed in-depth during sensitization workshops soon to be organized in Cameroon. He said the actions will reestablish peace and stability and Boko Haram will be history, very soon.