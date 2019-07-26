25 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon-Canada Relations - High Commissioner Offered State Diner

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of the Cooperation with the Islamic World presided the ceremony.

The out-going Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Nathalie O'Neil was on July 23, 2019 offered a State diner as she came to the end of her diplomatic tenure in Cameroon. Offered by the Head of State, the diner was presided by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of the Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum. Nathalie O'Neil was equally during the State dinner decorated with the medal of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour. In his toast at the dinner, Minister Adoum Gargoum said the occasion was an opportunity not only to bid farewell to a friend in Cameroon, but also to celebrate the friendly and cooperative ties existing between Cameroon and Canada. "Indeed, both countries have since 1960 when Cameroon gained independence, maintained cordial ties, characterised by mutual respect and enhancement of their respective potentials. Cameroon and Canada equally share other values, including peace and international security, democracy, respect and promotion of human rights, development for the wellbeing of all, social inclusion, uniting nations with diversity of people constituting them, to name a few," the Minister stated Minister Gargoum in his toast equally highlighted certain actions promoted by the High Commissioner during her diplomatic stay in Cameroon. At the diplomatic and political levels, the Minister said Canada has encouraged values such as human rights and the role of law, democratic and economic governance, gender mainstreaming, bilingualism and multiculturalism in Cameroon. "I equally wish to reiterate that Cameroon supports the candidacy of Canada as it looks forward to vying for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021-2022," he stated. The Minister Delegate mentioned other domains in which the Canadian government has supported Cameroon in, such as humanitarian, security, energy and infrastructure, stating many Cameroonians studying in Canadian universities yearly.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

