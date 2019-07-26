25 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Star Building - Canadian High Commissioner Counts Accomplishments

Prime Minister Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on July 24, 2019 had a farewell audience with the outgoing High Commissioner of Canada to Cameroon, Nathalie O'Neil.

The outgoing High Commissioner of Canada to Cameroon, Nathalie O'Neil will in the coming days leave Cameroon satisfied with the accomplishments she had to further strengthen bilateral relations between Cameroon and Canada. She had farewell talks with Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute in the Star Building on July 24, 2019. "We had a discussion on some of the accomplishments I had during my stay in Cameroon and how we have strengthened relationships between Cameroon and Canada", Nathalie O'Neil told the press after discussions with the Prime Minister. She disclosed that, "Canada has done a lot of work to support the strengthening of women's economic empowerment considering that women's economic empowerment and gender equality is a key priority for us." Canada, she said, has also worked a lot with the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism to share experiences and lessons learned on bilingualism and multiculturalism. Members of the Commission, the High Commissioner said, were recently in Canada to learn from her country's experiences. In the domain of sports, Nathalie O'Neil stated that in a few weeks, the Canadian company carrying out the rehabilitation of the Reunification Stadium in Douala will finish the work. Expressing delight, she said, Canada is rigorous and "I am pleased that Canada will be the first of the countries to deliver the stadium." As to memories of Cameroon, the High Commissioner said, "I leave with some worries about the security situation in Cameroon but I know that there are initiatives that are moving forward and I am hopeful that peace will come to the people of Cameroon."

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune.

