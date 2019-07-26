Liberia: From 'China to Liberia' ... Ministerial Complex Dedicated

The newly constructed ministerial complex was dedicated on July 25, 2019 at a colorful ceremony witnessed by several dignitaries.

The complex which is expected to host six government ministries and agency, cost about US$53m, according to Public Minister, Mabutu Nyenpan.

He made the disclosure when he officially turned over the facility to the president of Liberia, Dr. George Manneh Weah.

"The construction of the complex cost US$53M. It has a conference hall, multipurpose hall which will host about 500 people," he said. He added, that the complex has several areas for use.

The Chinese special envoy handed the symbolic key to president Weah and ex-president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Vice president's role

After he declared the building complete, vice president, Jewel Howard Taylor was asked by president Weah to officially deliver the keynote address.

She thanked the government of the People's Republic of China and promised to uphold the one China policy by this government hope that subsequent governments would do the same.

"This is a long term relationship that has subsisted for many years. The expression by the Chinese government to construct this complex is beyond ordinary bilateral friendship," she said.

She said, Liberia was happy to be accepted by the China Africa program.

"Liberia is slowly and surely moving forward. Let us keep the peace clean," she said.

The construction of the building was initiated by former president, madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf during her presidency. She was at the ceremony.

The five ministries and one agency expected to be in the complex are; Agriculture, Education, Labor, Gender, Commence and Civil Service Agency. These six government entitles have been accommodated in private building for decades. Government spent millions of United States dollars on leasing private buildings for its ministries and agencies.

This is the largest Chinese government project for Liberia. It constructed the largest soccer stadium, Samuel K. Doe Sports complex, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the University of Liberia Fendell campus and the newly dedicated Terminal at the Roberts International Airport. The Terminal was also dedicated on July 25, 2019. TNR