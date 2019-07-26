25 July 2019

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Kopong 200 Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Baleseng Batlotleng

Gaborone — Hot on the heels of the Toyota 1 000 Desert Race spectacle, comes the nail biting and gruelling Kopong 200 off road race.

The Kopong 200, will not only provide teams in both the production and special vehicle with a scenic and challenging sandy route, but will also be a perfect outing for motorsport fans who are bidding the winter breeze farewell.

After more than 1 000km of tough cross country racing in the eastern side of the country in June, motorsport fans are expected to once again descend onto the sleepy village of Kopong where scores will undoubtedly be settled.

The highly anticipated race will test the country's cross country teams both in the two wheeler bikes and production vehicles for the third time this year, after attending the physically demanding desert race and the Orapa round seven event.

Speaking in an interview, Gaborone motor club chairperson, Koziba Libala, confirmed the weekend's race that will be hosted about 30km outside the city centre.

The designated service point and all the spectator points will stretch along Kopong and the surrounding hamlets in the Kweneng east.

Libala said the race would most definitely attract a good number of supporters as motorsport was growing in leaps and bounds in the country after being popularised by the annual flagship event, the Toyota desert race.

He said some of the competitors would be familiar to spectators as they took part in the last edition of the desert race, which was held for the first time in Selebi Phikwe.

Competitors can expect a low-veld terrain with some unstable ground, a few rocky ridges as well as hardpack sections, especially towards the Kopong Hill range.

Dry and dusty conditions will form part of the challenge as the region had endured a long dry spell during the recent rainy season.

The competitors will battle for the 200km-race on a 50km loop interval.

Some of the exciting two wheel riders to look forward to are the exciting youngsters Kosmas Mamaloukos, Vincent Crosbie and Lepsy Mosope, who should expect tough opposition from the likes of Robert Pollock and Teto Chibana amongst others.

A tough competition is expected in the car section where Ahmed Jada, Altaf Mahe and Mohammed Moulding will battle it out in class D category.

An interesting driver from South Africa Gideon Jacobs is expected to give local drivers in class P a run for their money.

Source: BOPA

Botswana

UN Not Doing Enough - Masisi

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has complained that the United Nations was not doing enough to employ stellar performers… Read more »

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.