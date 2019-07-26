26 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerians Applaud 'African Giant', Say Burna Boy Schooling Us About Nigeria

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: BurnaBoy/Instagram
Burna Boy releases new album African Giant.

Afro-fusion star, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has been trending on twitter since Thursday following the buildup to and release of his new album, 'African Giant'.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conversations on the album, which started off as typical congratulatory messages, soon turned into critiquing and praise sessions for the lyrics in some tracks.

Burna Boy had announced the album in April following his Coachella debacle and eventual performance during which the title, 'African Giant' stuck.

Fans however, were full of praise for 'Another story' and 'Collateral Damage' which describes the issues Nigerians face.

Stefflon Don, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ice Prince, others celebrate Burna Boy's BET Award(Opens in a new browser tab)

NAN reports that the two songs, Burna Boy and African Giant are currently top trending topics on Twitter.

The fans described the two songs as history lessons needed at this time in Nigeria with some emphasizing the similarities between Burna Boy and Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

@Go_blessbless tweeted, "I hope y'all paying attention to the short history being discussed in "Another Story".

@Didiyargatta said, "Who else is listening to the whole album tonight? #AfricanGiant The guitar strumming on "Collateral Damage" is spiritual. Then Burna took us to history class on "Another Story".

@_Kboi_ said, "The history on Another story got me doing some school work. I'm here researching for more."

@Benezrr said, "The Nigerian tale on Collateral Damage and Another story shows how connected Burna boy is to Fela."

@Sonoffaith tweeted, "So deep ..listening to both song ..one is bound to feel Fela Alive again."

@TheRukky said, "Burna out here schooling us about Nigeria in Another story #AfricanGiant."

NAN reports that the 19-track album features Angelique Kidjo, Future, Jorja Smith, Jeremih, Damian Marley, Zlatan and YG in new tracks alongside favourites, 'Killing Dem' and 'Dangote'.

More on This

Burna Boy Features Bob Marley's Son, Angelique Kidjo, Others in New Album

Popular singer, Burna Boy recently caused a stir after unveiling the powerful album tracklist for his forthcoming album… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong’o’s Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.